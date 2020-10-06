SEA (NYSE:SE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $7.11 on Tuesday, hitting $164.69. 64,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average is $100.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 1.44. SEA has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 25.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

