Sears Canada (TSE:SCC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sears Canada Inc (TSE:SCC) (NASDAQ:SRSC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Sears Canada shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 251,194 shares changing hands.

Sears Canada Company Profile (TSE:SCC)

Sears Canada Inc (Sears) is a Canada-based multi-channel retailer company. The Company operates through merchandising segment. Its merchandising operations include the sale of goods and services through its retail channels, which includes its full-line, Sears Home, Hometown, Outlet, Corbeil Electrique Inc (Corbeil) stores and its direct (catalogue/Internet) channel.

