SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

