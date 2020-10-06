Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $52.12

Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and traded as high as $57.00. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 13,407 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $358.45 million, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 64.58% and a net margin of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semler Scientific Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Semler Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.