Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Shares Gap Down to $0.67

Shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.67, but opened at $0.63. Senmiao Technology shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 423 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Senmiao Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 164.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

