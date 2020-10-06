Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s previous close.

ST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

NYSE ST opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $882,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,979,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,160,000 after buying an additional 223,289 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 33,461 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

