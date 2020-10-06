Sentinel Chain Price Tops $0.0013 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $256,610.29 and $286.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

