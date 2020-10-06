Serum (SRM) Price Down 22.9% This Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $67.70 million and approximately $49.68 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Serum has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00012700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00259820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00036674 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00085407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.01497798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00157877 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

