Sessia Price Reaches $0.0775 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Sessia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000726 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $536,882.77 and $525,835.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.57 or 0.04781020 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057103 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00032433 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia (KICKS) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,929,076 tokens. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

