Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $17.50. Shanta Gold shares last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 1,170,237 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.40.

Shanta Gold Company Profile (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited is a gold producing company engaged in the investment in gold exploration and production in Tanzania. The Company is engaged in mining, processing, exploration and related activities. Its Tanzanian-based assets include New Luika Gold Mine, Singida, Songea and Lupa Goldfield exploration.

