Sharder (SS) Price Hits $0.0054 on Exchanges

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $104,948.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.30 or 0.04865099 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032438 BTC.

Sharder Profile

SS is a token. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org.

Buying and Selling Sharder

Sharder can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

