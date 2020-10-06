Shionogi & Co. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shionogi & Co. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.92. 88,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 152,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

Shionogi & Co. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan and internationally. The company primarily focuses on metabolic syndrome, pain, infectious diseases, cholesterol medication, anti-hypertension drugs, depression treatment, prescription drugs, OTC drugs, and diagnostics.

