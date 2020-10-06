Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €160.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €156.38 ($183.97).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

ETR SAE opened at €155.80 ($183.29) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €145.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €105.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €34.35 ($40.41) and a 1 year high of €166.40 ($195.76).

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.