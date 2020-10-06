Shore Gold (TSE:SGF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Shore Gold, Inc. (TSE:SGF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.18. Shore Gold shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 73,804 shares.

About Shore Gold (TSE:SGF)

Shore Gold Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the exploration, development and production of diamonds. The Company’s mineral property holdings include the Star Kimberlite Property (Project), which is located in the central part of Saskatchewan, Canada; the Fort a la Corne Joint Venture (FALC-JV) Property, which is located in central Saskatchewan, Canada, and Buffalo Hills Joint Venture, which is located in central Alberta, Canada.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.