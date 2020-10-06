Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,175 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.22% of Shutterstock worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 316.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 24,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 54,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 72,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock Inc has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $59.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $159.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shutterstock Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. Truist upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $957,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,843,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,855,138.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,196,678 shares of company stock valued at $102,037,316. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

