Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SMMNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.88. 26,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,315. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.