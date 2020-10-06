Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded to Buy at Vertical Research

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SIEGY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Siemens in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $69.64. 91,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,710. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $14.85 billion for the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Siemens will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

