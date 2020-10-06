Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

Shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.39. Sigma Labs shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 16,534 shares changing hands.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Sigma Labs in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 826.84% and a negative return on equity of 296.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sigma Labs, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

