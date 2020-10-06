Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc (CVE:SSE)’s stock price was up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 141,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 245,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 568.72, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and other base and precious minerals, as well as rare earth elements. It holds 100% in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

