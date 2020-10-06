SilverCrest Metals (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Trading 1.9% Higher

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) shares traded up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.61. 164,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 335,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, Pi Financial assumed coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGDTF)

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal properties include the Goldstrike project, which consists of 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and 2 Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,170 hectares located in southeastern Idaho; and Kinsley project consisting of 513 claims and 5 leased patents covering 4,187 hectares located in northeast Nevada.

