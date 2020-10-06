Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Trading 6.9% Higher

Sirios Resources Inc (CVE:SOI) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 365,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 167,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.41 price objective on shares of Sirios Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Sirios Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 million and a PE ratio of -18.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

About Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI)

Sirios Resources Inc develops and explores mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily mines for gold and silver properties. The company holds a 100% interest in Cheechoo gold project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 75 km2 located in Quebec; and Aquilon project that consists of 104 claims covering an area of 52 km2 located in James Bay area.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Sirios Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirios Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.