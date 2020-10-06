Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIX2. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sixt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.50 ($92.35).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €78.00 ($91.76) on Tuesday. Sixt has a 1-year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1-year high of €100.00 ($117.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €76.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €67.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

