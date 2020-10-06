Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

Skkynet Cloud Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:SKKY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.65. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 1,050 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKKY)

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition to various industrial and office hardware and software products in Canada and internationally. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical Web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; and data mirroring.

