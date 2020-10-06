SmartCash (SMART) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.53 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Braziliex, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $148,064.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,719.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $346.95 or 0.03236675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.67 or 0.02049330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00428862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.39 or 0.01039178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00607488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00047816 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinBene, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

