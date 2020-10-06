SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Trading 2.6% Higher

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CSQPF)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSQPF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

