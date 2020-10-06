SnowGem Reaches Market Capitalization of $887,571.36 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $887,571.36 and approximately $149,897.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002138 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 28,960,940 coins and its circulating supply is 28,883,848 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

