Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.03

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 927868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States.

