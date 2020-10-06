Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.247 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has raised its dividend by 35.3% over the last three years.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.67 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

