SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Trading Up 1.7%

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.56. 36,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 51,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of SoFi Select 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.