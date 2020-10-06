SolGold (LON:SOLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.93

Shares of SolGold plc (LON:SOLG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.93 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 35.95 ($0.47), with a volume of 12536944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.80 ($0.45).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOLG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on SolGold from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 58 ($0.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get SolGold alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $721.13 million and a P/E ratio of -51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.07.

About SolGold (LON:SOLG)

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.