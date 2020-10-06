Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Price

News coverage about Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Caterpillar earned a coverage optimism score of 1.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Caterpillar’s ranking:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $153.49 on Tuesday. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $156.25. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.42.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

