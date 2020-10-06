Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.79

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.79 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 2268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.78.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 10,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $493,336.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,481,075.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,065,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,606,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,467. 33.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 208.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 75.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 254.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

