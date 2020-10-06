Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Lifted to Outperform at CSFB

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

NNGRY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,021. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.