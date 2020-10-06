Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NNGRY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

NNGRY opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95. Sonic Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $20.51.

About Sonic Healthcare

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.