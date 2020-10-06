Sony (NYSE:SNE) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.88

Media coverage about Sony (NYSE:SNE) has trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a media sentiment score of 2.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Sony’s analysis:

Shares of Sony stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19. Sony has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sony will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

