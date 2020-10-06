Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Gap Up to $1.20

Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.27. Sound Energy shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 408,082 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

Sound Energy (LON:SOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sound Energy PLC will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

