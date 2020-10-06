South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Stock Price Down 2.2%

South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76. 1,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Mountain Merger in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in South Mountain Merger by 200.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in South Mountain Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000.

About South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU)

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

