S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $422.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $418.00 to $422.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.62.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $364.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,190.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $4,026,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 176,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,300,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

