Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 200,000 shares changing hands.

About Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages Websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies.

