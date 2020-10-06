SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) Stock Price Up 2.1%

SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.90 and last traded at $175.85. Approximately 20,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 18,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,762,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

