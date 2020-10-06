SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.36

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.36 and last traded at $60.36, with a volume of 7338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 100,435.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,981,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 44,937,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,301.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,416,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,934,000 after buying an additional 7,316,310 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 792.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,270,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,757,000 after buying an additional 3,792,445 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5,267.9% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,264,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6,882,633.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,395 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

