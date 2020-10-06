Spectrum Price Hits $0.0000 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $10,967.49 and $5,404.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00443924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum's total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum's official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum's official website is spectrum-token.com.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

