Spendcoin Achieves Market Cap of $6.35 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $577,663.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00261033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00085354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.01531710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00160251 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,120,346 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

