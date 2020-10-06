SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $22,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 108.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.