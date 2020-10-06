SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Position Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of SPX Flow worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,337,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,273,000 after buying an additional 75,813 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,379,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,634,000 after buying an additional 440,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,196,000 after buying an additional 93,402 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 369.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,982,000 after buying an additional 966,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX Flow presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

FLOW opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. SPX Flow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Flow Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

