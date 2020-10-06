Square (SQ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Square (NYSE: SQ):

10/5/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at 140166 from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Square had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Square is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2020 – Square is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $140.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $153.00. They now have a "market perform" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Square stock opened at $180.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.81 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $181.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,729.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,905 shares of company stock worth $72,283,828. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $9,078,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter worth about $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Square by 44.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,520,028 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Square by 31.0% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,998,000 after buying an additional 1,022,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Square by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,788,000 after buying an additional 304,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

