St James House (LON:SJH) Shares Down 10%

St James House PLC (LON:SJH)’s stock price traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59). 910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.65).

The stock has a market capitalization of $935,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.63.

St James House Company Profile

St James House PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery, payment processing, and e-commerce services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.

