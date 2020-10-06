Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Stock Price Down 14.4%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG)’s stock price dropped 14.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stabilis Solutions from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Stabilis Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products.

