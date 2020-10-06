Stakenet Reaches Market Cap of $21.50 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001871 BTC on exchanges. Stakenet has a market cap of $21.50 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00618496 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005550 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000438 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00030327 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.02 or 0.02698464 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00053923 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 110,327,405 coins and its circulating supply is 107,286,751 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet.

