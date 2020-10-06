State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 16,059 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,059 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,560,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,762,000 after purchasing an additional 65,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,589,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,896,000 after purchasing an additional 62,646 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 453,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.26.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

